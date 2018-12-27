Christopher Tusiime
Security Guard Arrested For Shooting Student In Fort Portal

In short
According to the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe, eyewitnesses have told police that Ochelo shot Ali as he tried to disperse a mob that wanted to lynch a suspected thief at the supermarket.

 

