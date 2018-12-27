Security Guard Arrested For Shooting Student In Fort Portal

In short
According to the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe, eyewitnesses have told police that Ochelo shot Ali as he tried to disperse a mob that wanted to lynch a suspected thief at the supermarket.
Security Guard Arrested For Shooting Student In Fort Portal27 Dec 2018, 15:10 Comments 125 Views Kabarole, Uganda Crime Report
Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.