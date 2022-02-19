Kukunda Judith
10:53

Kabowa Murders: Security Guard Remanded

19 Feb 2022, 10:49 Comments 47 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Geoffrey Duku the Private Security Guard Appearing in Court.

Geoffrey Duku the Private Security Guard Appearing in Court.

In short
Court heard that on December 16, 2020, with malice aforethought, Duku unlawfully killed Roland Akaturinda in Kabowa Zone in Rubaga Division in Kampala District and on January 25, 2022, at the same scene, also killed Patrick Turyasingura.

 

Tagged with: Anne Sarah Basemera Geoffrey Duku, Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire,Charles Tumwine Kabowa Septic Tank Double Murder

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.