The 28-year old Batista Atayo, a resident of Nailo village in Kakira town council, Jinja district was shot dead by a security guard whose names have not yet been established. Industrial security services limited are responsible with ensuring security in Kakira sugar works plantations.
Security Guard shoots dead youth in Kakira Town Council
10 Feb 2020
