Security Guard shoots dead youth in Kakira Town Council

The 28-year old Batista Atayo, a resident of Nailo village in Kakira town council, Jinja district was shot dead by a security guard whose names have not yet been established. Industrial security services limited are responsible with ensuring security in Kakira sugar works plantations.

 

