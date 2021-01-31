Security Heads Warn Elements Trying To Destabilize Rwenzururu

In short
Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi has warned persons trying to destabilize the current peace, saying they started investigating the incident. He also warns those who have begun spreading malicious information concerning the incident to desist from the propaganda, which is likely to cause chaos.
Security Heads Warn Elements Trying To Destabilize Rwenzururu31 Jan 2021, 09:46 Comments 106 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Security in kasese attack of royal palace
Mentioned: Rwenzururu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.