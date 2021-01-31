Basaija Idd
Security Heads Warn Elements Trying To Destabilize Rwenzururu

31 Jan 2021 Kasese, Uganda Security Updates

In short
Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusimbi has warned persons trying to destabilize the current peace, saying they started investigating the incident. He also warns those who have begun spreading malicious information concerning the incident to desist from the propaganda, which is likely to cause chaos.

 

