Security Heightened along Uganda-DRC Border After Bomb Threats

The move follows terror alerts which were followed by two explosions; in Komamboga, a suburb of Kampala and on a Bushenyi bound bus within less than a week. Each of the incidents claimed a life and left a few other people nursing injuries.
Security Heightened along Uganda-DRC Border After Bomb Threats29 Oct 2021, 10:34 Comments 257 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Updates
Heavy Security. Both the UPDF and the Anti-Riot police have been deployed along the Uganda-DRC Border in the Albertine amidst the bomb threats.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
