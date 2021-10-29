Security Heightened along Uganda-DRC Border After Bomb Threats

Heavy Security. Both the UPDF and the Anti-Riot police have been deployed along the Uganda-DRC Border in the Albertine amidst the bomb threats.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

The move follows terror alerts which were followed by two explosions; in Komamboga, a suburb of Kampala and on a Bushenyi bound bus within less than a week. Each of the incidents claimed a life and left a few other people nursing injuries.