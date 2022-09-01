Basaija Idd
Security Heightened at Mpondwe Following Ebola Out Break in DR Congo

1 Sep 2022, 09:22 Comments 67 Views Kasese, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
The Lake Katwe Ebola Screening Centre

The Kasese deputy resident district Commissioner- RDC in charge of Bukhonzo county, Lt. Maate Magwara says they have increased security surveillance to close out all porous border points and ensure that all persons crossing into Uganda use the designated routes and are screened as required.

 

