Security Heightened on Kalangala Ferry Loading Sites over Terror Threats

At least a dozen of armed security officers that comprise the Police and Uganda People’s Defense Force-UPDF soldiers are deployed at both gates of the ferries' loading stations to oversee thorough checking of all persons before they are allowed on board.
26 Feb 2022, Bukakata, Uganda
Passangers leaving one of the Ferries that plying between Masaka mainland and Kalangala Islands, Security has been heightened at the vessel due to terror threats
