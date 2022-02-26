Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Security Heightened on Kalangala Ferry Loading Sites over Terror Threats

26 Feb 2022, 15:16 Comments 129 Views Bukakata, Uganda Security Updates
Passangers leaving one of the Ferries that plying between Masaka mainland and Kalangala Islands, Security has been heightened at the vessel due to terror threats

In short
At least a dozen of armed security officers that comprise the Police and Uganda People’s Defense Force-UPDF soldiers are deployed at both gates of the ferries' loading stations to oversee thorough checking of all persons before they are allowed on board.

 

