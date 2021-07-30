Security Heightened on Last Day of Lockdown, Hundreds Stranded in Kampala

In short
The 42-day lockdown which was instituted by President Yoweri Museveni on June 18, 2021, ends today. At the time the lockdown was announced, COVID-19 infections and death rates had overwhelmed health facilities across the country. As a result, schools were once again closed, together with other congregational areas like Churches and shopping centres.
Security Heightened on Last Day of Lockdown, Hundreds Stranded in Kampala30 Jul 2021, 10:31 Comments 215 Views Security Politics Report
