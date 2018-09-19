In short
After about three weeks in the United States, Kyagulanyi announced that he will be coming back home, on Thursday, September 20 and through social media, mobilized his supporters to turn up in big numbers to receive him from the airport. Different groups are also mobilizing to receive the musician-cum-politician from the airport.
Security Heightened in Kampala, Entebbe as Bobi Wine Returns
Mentioned: uganda police force
