Security Hunts For Criminals Targeting Govt' Cars with Petrol Bombs

Patrick Onyango Kampala metropolitan police spokesman said that in the third incident that was conducted at Busega-Mityana Roundabout where the group hurled a flammable liquid in the bottle to a government vehicle registration number UG 0199K, a Toyota Fortune on June 26, 2020. This explosive busted into flames on the co-driver's side but the public nearby extinguish the fire.
Security Hunts For Criminals Targeting Govt' Cars with Petrol Bombs27 Jun 2020, 16:44 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Breaking news
