Lubulwa Henry
17:18

Security in Entebbe Stuck With Increasing Killings, Criminality

9 Feb 2019, 17:18 Comments 126 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
Robinah Nampeera the mother to one of the murdered women in Katabi, grieving. Lubulwa Henry

Robinah Nampeera the mother to one of the murdered women in Katabi, grieving.

In short
Kirabira says it is high time Entebbe residents realized that they are also part of the security system and thus need to be vigilant and report people they dont know in their villages..

 

Tagged with: entebbe murders resident district commissioner
Mentioned: uganda police

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.