Security Beefed Up in Kampala Markets

Markets such as St Balikuddembe also known as Owino, Busega, Usafi, Kajjansi and Natete have reportedly been beefed with 12 to 30 LDUs for night security. The LDUs number have been deployed depending on the size of the market, the amount of merchandise left by traders staying home and the number of dealers sleeping in.
Security Beefed Up in Kampala Markets7 Apr 2020
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. LDU
