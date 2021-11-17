Security on High Alert in Karamoja After Kampala Bombing

In short
The UPDF 3rd Infantry Division which is enforcing the Presidential Directive on disarming the Karimojng is now on standby class one, to prevent any further terror attacks against security installations as wells as the general public.
Security on High Alert in Karamoja After Kampala Bombing17 Nov 2021, 19:13 Comments 150 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: terror attacks in Uganda terrorism
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.