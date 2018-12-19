Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Security Investigates Influx of Illegal Immigrants in Masaka Top story

In short
According to a security report by the Nyendo Division Security Committee, zone leaders especially in Kayirikiti ward have expressed concern about the influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring countries into their areas, which has raised security concerns.

 

