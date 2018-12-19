In short
According to a security report by the Nyendo Division Security Committee, zone leaders especially in Kayirikiti ward have expressed concern about the influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring countries into their areas, which has raised security concerns.
Security Investigates Influx of Illegal Immigrants in Masaka
The Nyendo-Ssenyange Division Chairperson Michael Mulindwa speaking to us about aliens in his area, Security is investigating reports.jpg
