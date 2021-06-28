Security Launches Crackdown On Cargo Vehicles For Violating Restrictions

In short
Kitgum Resident district Commissioner, William Komakech, says the move follows reports that some cargo trucks and pickups have evolved into passenger service vehicles. While announcing the second lockdown, president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni banned both private and public transport with the exception of cargo trucks and pickups.
Security Launches Crackdown On Cargo Vehicles For Violating Restrictions28 Jun 2021, 09:14 Comments 305 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Health Northern Updates
In short
