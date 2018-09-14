Security Lifts Ban on Kitgum Capernaum Church

In short
The Church led by Pastor Josephine Anek reportedly started its operation in Kitgum in 2014. It teaches that medical procedures are not allowed and instead encourages its members to seek divine intervention because sickness can only be managed with prayer, not by medical treatment.
Security Lifts Ban on Kitgum Capernaum Church14 Sep 2018, 13:05 Comments 131 Views Kitgum, Uganda Religion Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: after relocating to a new area questionable styles of devotion mushrooming prayer places
Mentioned: capernaum church of god ministries kitgum district security committee labongo amida sub-county
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.