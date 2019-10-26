Okello Emmanuel
18:54

Security Maintain Search for Kidnapped Depot Manager, Guard

26 Oct 2019, 18:48 Comments 113 Views Kagadi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson.

In short
Initial reports indicated that unknown thugs disarmed the guard and later held the Depot Manager at gunpoint. Within a few minutes, the two were bundled into a waiting vehicle to an unknown destination. The thugs reportedly robbed 15 million Shillings from the depot.

 

Tagged with: Beer depot Kidnap Thugs

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.