Security Maintain Search for Kidnapped Depot Manager, Guard

Initial reports indicated that unknown thugs disarmed the guard and later held the Depot Manager at gunpoint. Within a few minutes, the two were bundled into a waiting vehicle to an unknown destination. The thugs reportedly robbed 15 million Shillings from the depot.
Security Maintain Search for Kidnapped Depot Manager, Guard26 Oct 2019
