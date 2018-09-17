In short
Kasule Semugenze, the LC I Chairperson of Sendawula Zone told URN that he struggled to access Mbabazi in vain. He declined to divulge further details, saying Mbabazis issues need to be addressed by someone above him.
Tight Security at Christine Mbabazi's Residence Year Later Top story17 Sep 2018, 12:37 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Analysis
A Police Double Cabin Taking Food to Christine Mbabazi's Home Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.