Security Makes U-Turn, Closes General Merchandise Shops in Masaka

In short
Several traders had reopened their shops in response to a move by President Yoweri Museveni to ease COVID-19 restrictions with effect from Tuesday May 26.
Security Makes U-Turn, Closes General Merchandise Shops in Masaka28 May 2020, 19:02 Comments 126 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Security Misc Interview
Armed Security Personnel ordering closure of Shops in Masaka Town despite President Museveni's clearence
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Masaka Covid-19 taskforce Ruthless enforcement of Covid guideline Security Closes Businesses in Masaka Town enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines
Mentioned: Ministry of Health - MoH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.