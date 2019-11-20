Kule Jerome Bitswande
19:17

Security Operatives Raid FDC Office in Kasese

20 Nov 2019, 19:16 Comments 149 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Kasese District Chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo addresses the media after the raid.

Kasese District Chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo addresses the media after the raid.

In short
The raid on the office of the FDC in Kasese comes barely two days after the FDC party headquarters at Najjanankumbi were broken into, stealing a number of items including computers and printers.


Last week, the security operatives also raided the officials of the home of Kalyatha Bwambale, a renowned FDC supporter in Kisolholho village of Kitholu sub county in Kasese.

 

Mentioned: Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.