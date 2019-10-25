In short
In the middle of the press conference, security personnel comprising police and the military stopped the press conference and ordered the journalists to delete the footage.
Gerald Tunywane, a Guild Representative Councilor for Lumumba Hall said he was forced out of his room late at night.
Security Orders Journalists to Delete Footage As Mak Students Strike Enters Day Four
Students with Disabilities wrestle with the Makerere Police FFU Commander in an attempt to arrest them while addressing journalists
