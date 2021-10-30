Emmy Daniel Ojara
08:48

Roadside Vendors in Gulu City Ordered Off Streets

30 Oct 2021, 08:47 Comments 135 Views Business and finance Northern Breaking news
Roadside vendors along Gulu-Kampala Highway.

Roadside vendors along Gulu-Kampala Highway.

In short
Austin Ocen, the Gulu District Police Commander says that the roadside vendors are exposed to acts of terrorism and crimes because their security is not maintained since they operate in illegal places.

 

Tagged with: street vendors ordered to vacate
Mentioned: Stanbic Bank

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.