Police in Kabale Accuse Leaders of Frustrating Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines

The officers argue that they are facing difficulties whenever violators of the curfew are arrested but leaders order for their immediate release. They also add that some leaders own bars and protect the revelers from being arrested.
Police in Kabale Accuse Leaders of Frustrating Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines20 Sep 2021, 09:05 Comments 146 Views Security Health Updates
Police officers in operation against SOPs violators in Mwanjari cemetery business centre on thursday
