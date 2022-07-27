Samuel Amanya
09:12

Security Personnel in Kisoro Struggle to Bar Traders from Crossing to Rutshuru Territory

27 Jul 2022, 09:12 Comments 172 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Some of the traders daring to cross to Rutshuru through Bunagana border (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Security authorities say that some traders in Bunagana, Rukundo town councils, and neighboring sub-counties of Muramba and Busanza have continued to cross into Rutshuru to sell merchandise.

 

