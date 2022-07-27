In short
Security authorities say that some traders in Bunagana, Rukundo town councils, and neighboring sub-counties of Muramba and Busanza have continued to cross into Rutshuru to sell merchandise.
Security Personnel in Kisoro Struggle to Bar Traders from Crossing to Rutshuru Territory
27 Jul 2022
Some of the traders daring to cross to Rutshuru through Bunagana border (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
