Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says they have with immediate effect blocked access to the town council from Kyonyo in Kamuganguzi Sub County and Ryakarimira in Ryakarimira town council.
Maate says that no vehicle is allowed to access Katuna town council without security clearance.
Security Restricts Access to Katuna Town Ahead of Museveni, Kagame Meeting Top story20 Feb 2020, 07:17 Comments 219 Views Security Updates
