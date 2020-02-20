Samuel Amanya
07:20

Security Restricts Access to Katuna Town Ahead of Museveni, Kagame Meeting Top story

20 Feb 2020, 07:17 Comments 219 Views Security Updates
A tent being erected on Uganda's side of No Man's land

In short
Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, says they have with immediate effect blocked access to the town council from Kyonyo in Kamuganguzi Sub County and Ryakarimira in Ryakarimira town council.







Maate says that no vehicle is allowed to access Katuna town council without security clearance.

 

