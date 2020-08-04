Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Security Restricts Movement of Persons with Homes Across Borders in Rakai

Rakai town, Uganda
Rakai RDC Charles Mubiru

Mubiru, also the Chairperson of the District Security Committee explains that their assessments have established that some of the COVID-19 cases registered in their area were among people sneaking into Tanzania on non-business engagements, including those meeting their spouses across the border.

 

