Security Sets Tough Conditions For Gen Tumukunde’s Campaigns in Kitgum

In short
William Komakech, Kitgum Resident District Commissioner who heads the security committee said that they have given a go ahead for the team to hold their campaign meetings but with cautions.
Security Sets Tough Conditions For Gen Tumukunde’s Campaigns in Kitgum30 Nov 2020, 20:23 Comments 166 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 General Elections Gen Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu, Independent Presidential Candidate Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech Tommy Eyaku, Kitgum District Police Commander
Mentioned: Boma Grounds in Kitgum Municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.