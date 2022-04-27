Samuel Amanya
Security Stops Trucks Crossing to DRC as M23, FARDC Clash

Some of the congolese civilians fleeing to Ugandan side

Some of the congolese civilians fleeing to Ugandan side

Heavy fighting broke out around 03:00 am Wednesday after FARDAC soldiers launched an offensive against rebel positions in Bugusa. General Sylvain Ekenge, the Spokesman for the North Kivu governor confirmed the attack against the M23 positions.

 

