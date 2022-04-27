Security Stops Trucks Crossing to DRC as M23, FARDC Clash

In short
Heavy fighting broke out around 03:00 am Wednesday after FARDAC soldiers launched an offensive against rebel positions in Bugusa. General Sylvain Ekenge, the Spokesman for the North Kivu governor confirmed the attack against the M23 positions.
Security Stops Trucks Crossing to DRC as M23, FARDC Clash27 Apr 2022, 17:03 Comments 114 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Human rights Updates
