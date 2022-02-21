Security Stops Vending of Knives, Machetes

In short
CP Fred Enanga, the Commissioner of Police who spoke on behalf of security agencies, said intelligence organs have been receiving information that street attacks are on the increase because criminals find it easy to access sharp objects sold by vendors.
Security Stops Vending of Knives, Machetes21 Feb 2022, 19:50 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Tagged with: Crime intelligence, Uganda police
