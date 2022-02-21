Kato Joseph
Security Stops Vending of Knives, Machetes

21 Feb 2022 Kampala, Uganda
CP Fred Enanga, the Commissioner of Police who spoke on behalf of security agencies, said intelligence organs have been receiving information that street attacks are on the increase because criminals find it easy to access sharp objects sold by vendors.

 

