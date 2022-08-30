Godfrey Eyoku
Security Tightened as Karamoja Cultural Festival Resumes

30 Aug 2022, 10:04 Comments 147 Views Abim, Uganda Crime Security Report
Micheal Longole, the Mt Moroto regional spokesperson

Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional Police spokesperson, says security measures have been tightened on all the routes leading to Abim district and its bordering districts following the unpredictable security in the region.

 

