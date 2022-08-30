In short
Micheal Longole, the Mt. Moroto Regional Police spokesperson, says security measures have been tightened on all the routes leading to Abim district and its bordering districts following the unpredictable security in the region.
Security Tightened as Karamoja Cultural Festival Resumes
Tagged with: Abim district Karamoja cultural events Police Security beefed
