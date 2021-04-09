Security to Intensify Patrols on Water Bodies to Reduce Human Trafficking

In short
Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, said Uganda has over 300 porous border points including water bodies where security needs to be heightened. Odongo said security will increase operations on water bodies including ungazzetted land entry points.
Security to Intensify Patrols on Water Bodies to Reduce Human Trafficking9 Apr 2021, 15:40 Comments 307 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Updates
