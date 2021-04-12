Kato Joseph
Security to use CCTV Cameras to Hunt for Thugs Throwing Petrol Bombs

12 Apr 2021, 21:04 Comments 198 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
One of CCTV cameras in KMP

Attacks on motorists in jam have been reported in Wakaliga where riders wearing masks have been throwing petrol bombs at congested cars for yet to be known reasons. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said CCTV team at Nateete was trolling all the cameras to ensure culprits’ movements is established, their images recognized and motorcycles used identified.

 

