In short
In his last COVID-19 address on May 4, President Museveni ordered for the compulsory wearing of masks for anyone in public. He said, if people complied, he would gradually ease the restrictions such as the ban on public and private transport.
Security to Vigorously Enforce Directive on Face Masks
