Despite handling a range of import and export goods destined for the either countries, security authorities are concerned over the lack of a fire fighting equipment in case of an emergency.
Security Wants Firefighting Equipment at Mutukula Border Post4 Jun 2019, 12:02 Comments 83 Views Kyotera, Uganda Business and finance Crime Misc Report
Some of the Heavy Trucks parked at Mutukula Border Post, Security want a firefigthing equipement to secure them from emergencies
