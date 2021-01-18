Segirinya Vouches for MPs Salary Cut

In short
Segirinya says that as he joins the 11th parliament, he intends to move a private members’ bill seeking to reduce the salaries of all legislators’ to not more than five million Shillings. An MP gets a basic salary of 11 million Shillings which comes to 6 million Shillings after all deductibles, but get an average of 10-30 million shillings in monthly mileage allowances.
