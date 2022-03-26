Seiko Brothers' Top Performance in USA Basketball Boosts Silverbacks

Adam seiko left and Arthur Kaluma on right, the two represented Uganda in the Afrobakset games

In short

Kaluma, a freshman forward who is highly rated was a starter all season and averages 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while his elder brother Seiko, a senior guard, mostly come off the bench and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.