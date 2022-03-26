Fahad Muganga
13:50

Seiko Brothers' Top Performance in USA Basketball Boosts Silverbacks

26 Mar 2022, 13:48 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Adam seiko left and Arthur Kaluma on right, the two represented Uganda in the Afrobakset games

Adam seiko left and Arthur Kaluma on right, the two represented Uganda in the Afrobakset games

In short
Kaluma, a freshman forward who is highly rated was a starter all season and averages 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while his elder brother Seiko, a senior guard, mostly come off the bench and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game.

 

Tagged with: adam seiko, arthur kaluma in college basketball

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.