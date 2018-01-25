Michael Wambi
18:12

Sekaggya Turned Down A Judicial Appointment For Human Rights

25 Jan 2018, 18:12 Comments 136 Views Politics Analysis
Margaret Sekaggya , the first Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission and Founding Member of Human Rights Centre. She was also the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. Michael Wambi

Margaret Sekaggya , the first Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission and Founding Member of Human Rights Centre. She was also the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Katurebe, then working as Attorney General and Minister of Constitutional Affairs, knew that Sekaggya had been appointed Acting Judge by President Museveni. Sekaggya had taken leave to serve one year at the interim Electoral Commission under Stephen Besweri Akabwayi when Katurebe approached her with the new offer.

 

Tagged with: human rights commission uganda human rights commission twenty years of human rights uganda human rights commssion at twenty [email protected]
Mentioned: uganda human rights commission constitutional review commission ministry of justice and constitutional affairs justice centers human rights centre foundation for human rights initiative human rights watch human rights defenders

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.