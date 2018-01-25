In short
Katurebe, then working as Attorney General and Minister of Constitutional Affairs, knew that Sekaggya had been appointed Acting Judge by President Museveni. Sekaggya had taken leave to serve one year at the interim Electoral Commission under Stephen Besweri Akabwayi when Katurebe approached her with the new offer.
Sekaggya Turned Down A Judicial Appointment For Human Rights
Margaret Sekaggya , the first Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission and Founding Member of Human Rights Centre. She was also the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.
