Sembabule Authorities Close School after Second Fire Incident

1 Mar 2019, 11:06 Comments 210 Views Sembabule, Uganda Crime Report
The directive followed a second fire outbreak that destroyed one of the School buildings two weeks after the initial accident that destroyed a dormitory accommodating 46 pupils. Annet Patricia Nampeera, the school head teacher says they fire was detected from the roof by one of the teachers.

 

