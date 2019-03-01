Sembabule Authorities Close School after Second Fire Incident

In short
The directive followed a second fire outbreak that destroyed one of the School buildings two weeks after the initial accident that destroyed a dormitory accommodating 46 pupils. Annet Patricia Nampeera, the school head teacher says they fire was detected from the roof by one of the teachers.
Sembabule Authorities Close School after Second Fire Incident1 Mar 2019, 11:06 Comments 210 Views Sembabule, Uganda Crime Report
Parents converging at burnt dormitory of Sembabule RC, it burnt for the second time .jpg
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.