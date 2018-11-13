Sembabule Child Drowns in Dam

In short
According to the deceaseds father James Byaruhanga, the minor accidentally fell into the dam when she had gone to fetch water with her friends.
Sembabule Child Drowns in Dam13 Nov 2018, 13:13 Comments 80 Views Sembabule, Uganda Health Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: sembabule drownings pupil dies in water dam water scarcity hunt for water domestic for domestic use unprotected water sources
Mentioned: sembabule district local government sembabule police station greater masaka regional police commander
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.