In short
A group of councillors led by Jolly Kasande and Robert Ambikiire, the representatives for Mijwala and Ntuusi sub-counties, respectively, mobilized their colleagues to block the motion until they are allowed to deliberate on the nominations. The speaker was prompted to suspend the sitting after the majority councillors turned rowdy and stood-up in protest.
Sembabule Council Aborts as Councillors Reject Public Accounts Committee Nominees
22 Nov 2019
Some of the Sembabule district Councilors in a Clique after they worked out a council session in Protest
