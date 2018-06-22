Ezekiel Ssekweyama
08:29

Sembabule District Chair Arrested for Defying Quarantine Top story

22 Jun 2018, 07:52 Comments 307 Views Sembabule, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Crime Interview
Cattle in Sembabule district Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Cattle in Sembabule district Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Henry Baguma, the Sembabule Resident District Commissioner confirms that Muhumuza was picked together the District CIID officer Goefrey Nimanya, with whom they had connived to frustrate local investigations into the matter.

 

Tagged with: sembabule lcv chairperson doctor elly muhumuza arrested livestock quarantine foot and mouth disease defying orders transporting uncleared cattles smuggling infescted livestock
Mentioned: sembabule district local government police crime investigations and intelligence department

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.