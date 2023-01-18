Sembabule District Leadership in Bitter Dispute over Local Revenue

In short
The current disagreement which resulted in verbal altercations is between the District Chairperson Patrick Nkalubo, a section of councillors, and members of the District Executive Committee, over counter accusations of corruption and selfishness in the process of awarding contracts in the district.
Sembabule District Leadership in Bitter Dispute over Local Revenue18 Jan 2023, 19:34 Comments 102 Views Local government Updates
Patrick Nkalubo, the Sembabule L.CV Chairperson (C) chatting with MPs from the area after their Roads Committee Meeting
In short
Tagged with: Leaders locked in Internal disputes Patrick Nkalubo, Sembabule L.CV Chairperson sembabule district
Mentioned: Sembabule district Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.