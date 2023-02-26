In short
Anifa Kawooya, the State Minister for Health in Charge of General Duties, who is also the Member of Parliament for Mawogola West constituency, indicates that the programme’s payment inventory by the District Commercial Officer has glaring inconsistencies that need to be thoroughly investigated.
Sembabule District Probes Disbursement of Emyooga Funds to Ghosts SACCOs Top story26 Feb 2023, 10:13 Comments 250 Views Sembabule Town Council, Sembabule, Uganda Business and finance Local government Interview
State Minister for Health in Charge of General Duties Anifa Kawooya (L) and other leaders of Sembabule District on the sidelines of Emyooga proramme evaluation meeting, they say that part of the money went to ghost SACCOs.
