In short
Mulema was arrested on the orders of the Ramathan Walugembe, the Sembabule Resident District Commissioner after it emerged he was facilitating the illegal land-titling for part of river Katanga catchment area in Rushulu sub county.
Sembabule District Surveyor Arrested over Attempted Wetland Giveaway
8 Mar 2021
In short
Tagged with: District Surveyor Arrested Edward Mulema, Sembabule District Surveyor Ramathan Walugembe, Sembabule Resident District Commissioner Sembabule Wetland giveaway
Mentioned: National Environment Management Authority – NEMA Ramathan Walugembe, Sembabule Resident District Commissioner
