Last week Musinguzi clashed with President Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta aka Sodo who is contesting for Mawogola North Constituency seat against Shartis Muserure, a daughter to the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa.
Sembabule DPC Transferred Ahead of NRM Primaries
Sembabule Police Officers on parade ahead of Deployment, the DPC has been transfered of the NRM primaries
