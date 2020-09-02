Ezekiel Ssekweyama
19:49

Sembabule DPC Transferred Ahead of NRM Primaries

2 Sep 2020, 19:36 Comments 77 Views Sembabule, Uganda Security Updates
Sembabule Police Officers on parade ahead of Deployment, the DPC has been transfered of the NRM primaries

In short
Last week Musinguzi clashed with President Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta aka Sodo who is contesting for Mawogola North Constituency seat against Shartis Muserure, a daughter to the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa.

 

