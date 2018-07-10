In short
Kweyamba was picked up by police after running away with the voters register from a polling station fearing defeat by his opponent.
LC1 Candidate Sleeps in Cells for Confiscating Voter's Register10 Jul 2018, 21:50 Comments 127 Views Sembabule, Uganda Election Politics Polls Updates
