​Sembabule Man Spears Wife To Death at Shrine

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the couple was staying at Kyaluwanyi village where they developed a bitter dispute. He says that trouble started after Mugula accused his deceased wife of being involved in an extramarital affair and vowed to spill blood.
Sembabule Man Spears Wife To Death at Shrine9 Mar 2021
