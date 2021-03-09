Davis Buyondo
15:41

​Sembabule Man Spears Wife To Death at Shrine

9 Mar 2021, 15:32 Comments 136 Views Sembabule, Uganda Crime Security Updates

In short
Muhammad Nsubuga, the Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the couple was staying at Kyaluwanyi village where they developed a bitter dispute. He says that trouble started after Mugula accused his deceased wife of being involved in an extramarital affair and vowed to spill blood.

 

