Sembabule NRM Candidates Reject Primary Poll Results

5 Jun 2018, 17:57 Comments 125 Views Sembabule, Uganda Election Local government Interview
Yasin Lurangwa, who lost the NRM primary polls in Mitete Sub county, he considers quitting the party alleging election malpractice Ezekiel Ssekweyama

In short
Nathan Musinguzi, the Katwe Sub county NRM party Registrar has acknowledged the irregularities, saying they warrant the cancellation of the poll results.

 

