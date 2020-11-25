Ezekiel Ssekweyama
NUP Coordinators in Sembabule Decry Continued Police Harrasment

In short
Noeline Nabikindu, the NUP party mobilization coordinator in Sembabule town council argues that their political space is being narrowed by security personnel that are continuously disrupting their mobilization activities.

 

