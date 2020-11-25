NUP Coordinators in Sembabule Decry Continued Police Harrasment

In short
Noeline Nabikindu, the NUP party mobilization coordinator in Sembabule town council argues that their political space is being narrowed by security personnel that are continuously disrupting their mobilization activities.
NUP Coordinators in Sembabule Decry Continued Police Harrasment25 Nov 2020, 09:41 Comments 141 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics Security Polls Interview
Tagged with: Police accused of mistreatment Sembabule NUP coordinators harassments of NUP supporters
