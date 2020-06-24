Sembabule Registers High Cases of Defilement During Lockdown

In short
The District Probation Officer, Twaha Musooke, says the vice is common in Luguslu, Ntusi, Lwemiyaga, and Matete sub counties among others. He cited Lugusulu Sub County where they have registered over 45 defilement cases within a space of two months.
